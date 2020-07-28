Gov. Cooper: no alcohol sales after 11 p.m.; 1,797 COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Alcohol sales will not be allowed after 11 p.m. starting Friday night, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The new restriction is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially in younger people, Cooper said. As colleges and universities prepare to open and bring students back to campus, more young people may be gathering in social settings, including restaurants, breweries and bars that sell food.

Stopping the sales of alcohol for on-premise consumption after 11 p.m. will protect against restaurants and other establishments essentially turning in to bars late at night, Cooper said. Bars that do not sell food are still not allowed to be open under a previous executive order.

"We hope this can drive down cases, especially in young people," he said.

The order goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday. The establishments are allowed to stay open late but cannot sell alcohol between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Catawba County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 1,797 cases since the first case was reported in March. The county estimates 1,241 of those confirmed cases have recovered — about seven out of every 10 people.