Gov. Cooper: no alcohol sales after 11 p.m.; 1,797 COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Alcohol sales will not be allowed after 11 p.m. starting Friday night, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
The new restriction is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially in younger people, Cooper said. As colleges and universities prepare to open and bring students back to campus, more young people may be gathering in social settings, including restaurants, breweries and bars that sell food.
Stopping the sales of alcohol for on-premise consumption after 11 p.m. will protect against restaurants and other establishments essentially turning in to bars late at night, Cooper said. Bars that do not sell food are still not allowed to be open under a previous executive order.
"We hope this can drive down cases, especially in young people," he said.
The order goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday. The establishments are allowed to stay open late but cannot sell alcohol between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Catawba County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 1,797 cases since the first case was reported in March. The county estimates 1,241 of those confirmed cases have recovered — about seven out of every 10 people.
The case count does not account for people who had or have the virus who were not tested. Approximately 500 cases have not reached the requirements to be considered recovered. The weekly number of people recovered will be updated Wednesday.
No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Catawba County residents since Friday. A total of 24 county residents have died.
Nineteen Catawba County residents are hospitalized with the virus.
Caldwell County reported 69 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday evening, putting the county total at 989 cases.
Of all of the confirmed cases, 46 percent are considered recovered, 19 are hospitalized and 11 have died. The county has 467 active cases.
Burke County reported 46 new cases on Monday. The county has 1,524 confirmed cases with about 76 percent recovered, eight hospitalized and 25 have died.
Alexander County has 254 confirmed cases of which 203 have recovered. Two people have died with the virus, one person is hospitalized and 48 are quarantined with the virus.
Statewide there were 1,749 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. The state total is 116,087 with 1,820 deaths.
A new high in hospitalizations was reported with 1,244 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.
