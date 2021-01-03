Got a Christmas tree to dispose of? Here's how

NEWTON — Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations? Catawba County's Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you.

Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solidwaste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County through Jan. 16. Remove all ornaments, bases, or other decorations before recycling.

Residents who have curbside collection service with Republic Services may put their used Christmas tree out with their garbage on their curbside collection day. Trees will be picked up by a separate Republic Services truck.

Some municipalities in Catawba County are handling tree pickup separately within their boundaries, so residents of municipalities should check with the government office in their city or town to be sure of the schedule and procedure they should follow.

County Solidwaste Convenience Centers will accept Christmas trees and other natural decorations until Jan. 16. Locations and regular operating hours are as follows:

• Blackburn Convenience Center, 3864 Rocky Ford Road, Newton, NC 28658 (across from the Blackburn Landfill), 704-462-2496, Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.