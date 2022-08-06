Gospel concert part of festival

NEWTON — Headlining 2022 Soldiers Reunion Gospel Night will be Carolina, a local staple in gospel music. The concert will be Monday, Aug. 15, in downtown Newton during Soldiers Reunion Week.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the east side of Courthouse Square as part of the 133rd annual patriotic festival in the county seat city.

The outdoor music program is free and open to the public as part of a week of activities honoring local war veterans. The audience is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance on the lawn of the old county courthouse.

“It is with great pleasure that we are having two amazing performances for 2022 Soldiers Reunion Gospel Music Night,” said Michael Burke of Burke Mortuary of Maiden and Newton who sponsors this event.

Carolina is a high-energy touring group hailing from both of the Carolinas. If you long for the rustic sounds of classic country, reminiscent of the Oak Ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers, Carolina is your band.

Carolina is unashamed of the gospel, passionate about the importance of family and proudly patriotic.

Carolina began in mid-2006 following the official retirement of the Melody Masters Quartet, a name synonymous with quality southern gospel music.

Legendary names such as James “Big Chief” Wetherington, Jake Hess, and Wally Varner were Melody Masters whose tradition had been carried on by Scott Whitener, Roger Burnett and Chris Roberts in a popular and critically-acclaimed version of MMQ in the late 1990s. One by one, MMQ members began leaving the road, and following a brief Melody Masters reunion tour in 2004-05, Whitener, Burnett and Roberts decided to launch a new endeavor.

Today, Carolina performs in all types of venues and outdoor events. Their sound is characterized by rich harmonies, their music is absorbed in solid and meaningful lyrics, and their style and presentation is synonymous with many of the great quartet vocal groups.

Opening for the headline group will be Adam Rose, a seasoned musician, recording artist and worship leader from Maiden.

Rose has played in shows, festivals, church events, worship services, weddings, and special events throughout the years.

Rose has also worked and attended many churches and worship ministries. He currently is the worship pastor at Catawba Heights Church in Belmont.

Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest-running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the weeklong events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, in downtown Newton.