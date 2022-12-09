Gospel choir to present Christmas concert at church

HICKORY — The renowned Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Gospel Choir will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church located at 1763 Highland Ave., NE.

The concert, directed by Minister of Music Tiffany Napier, will include classic Christmas songs done with a gospel twist, plus contemporary favorites, all in an upbeat, joyous style that really brings the Christmas spirit.

A time of fellowship and light refreshments will follow the program. The concert is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Tiffany Napier at 828-781-4457 or tiffany@hickoryrealestategroup.com, or the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.