Google Workplace to be focus of free webinar
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Mastering Google Workplace as a Business Tool” webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6-7 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Google Workplace, sometimes called Google Business, provides business professionals with a toolbox filled with great tools at minimal cost. This free webinar shows attendees how they can get the maximum benefit from Google Mail, Drive, Documents, Contacts, Sheets, Forms, Slides, and much more to create a professional business appearance and brand.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

