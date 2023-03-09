LENOIR — Google is teaming up with Betabox Learning, a leading provider of mobile STEM labs, to launch a STEM tour of North Carolina school districts. The kickoff will be Saturday, March 11, at the city of Lenoir's Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

The Saturday event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will get to participate in various interactive activities and experiments including coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing. The first 300 attendees will get free food from area food trucks.

Google and Betabox Learning hope the tour will inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields and help close the gap in the number of women and underrepresented groups/populations in these fields. The partnership aims to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists by directly bringing the latest in computer science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education to the classroom.

"Betabox is another example of Google launching statewide and even national programs right here in our corner of North Carolina," Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons said. "Rolling Study Halls started in Caldwell County and soon became a heralded program Google rolled out in communities across the country. Our Gravity Games became the model for other STEM competitions in other states. Google, Lenoir, and Caldwell County have a great track record of working together to incubate big ideas that support students and communities.”

Lenoir is home to Google's North Carolina-based data center.

After the opening event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, the STEM Tour will visit Gamewell Middle School, Hudson Middle School, William Lenoir Middle School, Granite Falls Middle School, and Gateway School. After completing its tour of Caldwell County, the Betabox will visit other North Carolina school districts.

Betabox Learning brings hands-on experiential learning opportunities to schools with mobile STEM labs. The company's labs have the latest technology to engage students in hands-on, project-based learning. Google's investment in this tour increases the accessibility of Betabox STEM experiences, building upon the success of Betabox Learning's existing STEM programs in North Carolina, which operate in 30 districts in partnership with North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the General Assembly.

The STEM tour is part of Google's ongoing education and workforce development commitment. The company has also launched initiatives such as Google for Education, which provides teachers with free tools, resources, and training. SAS and the NC Business Committee for Education support the tour.

Parking is limited at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, located at 313 Greenhaven Drive. A shuttle will run from satellite parking at the Freedman Cultural Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

For more information about the STEM tour, visit https://betaboxlearning.com/google/.