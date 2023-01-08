'Good stuff': Conover shop owner works magic with meat

While traveling roads in and around Catawba County, you might have spotted a seriously colorful van with our nation’s stars and stripes appearing to billow across the vehicle’s hood and sides. The words Patriot Jerky appear in large letters on the sides. The back sports more red, white, and blue and the first few words of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Nope, you didn’t see a politician’s vehicle. You saw what I’m torn between calling the meat mobile or the jerky jalopy. Mark Minton owns it and uses it to deliver freshly made 100% USDA beef jerky to about 30 convenience stores in Catawba County and a hundred in surrounding counties. You remember the 1980s Wendy’s commercial with the petite senior woman asking, “Where’s the beef?” Well, I found it. It’s in that van, in the gas stations where it’s sold, and in a fairly new shop on 1st Avenue South in downtown Conover.

The shop is where Mark does all the cooking. He used to work his meat magic in a different location in Conover but decided he needed more space, so he moved into the current location last year.

I went to Patriot Jerky to meet Mark and see his operation. He hadn’t returned from a jerky run, so I got to know one of Mark’s most loyal customers, Scott Riley. Scott is the owner of Riley’s Replacement Windows on Section House Road in Hickory.

I watched Scott pull two bags of jerky from the display wall, open both pouches, tuck each between his arm and chest and commence eating. He first plucked a slice of Mark’s newest flavor recipe “S.W.A.T.” (bold garlic and black pepper). He then reached for a piece of medium-spiced “Recon.” I later found out that Recon, with its taste of seasoned steak with a hint of lime, is the biggest seller, though S.W.A.T. is becoming a favorite.

“Good stuff,” said Scott between chews. “I can’t come around a lot because I’d eat five or six bags.”

Lesley Nadeau was working in the front-of-the-store gift shop, where customers can buy bags of beef jerky and other items, such as T-shirts. Lesley and employee Christina Gerami help in the gift shop as well as assist Mark in making the jerky.

Lesley explained that Mark and his wife Coreana own the business. She said that Mark develops his own recipes on site and that he makes fresh jerky twice weekly. Though she used to work alongside Mark, Coreana now does the graphic designs for packaging, T-shirts, and so forth. She also does the bookkeeping.

Mark arrived, Scott continued eating, and we all talked. First, the name, Patriot Jerky. The main reason for it, Mark explained, was due to the U.S.’s prevailing attitude in 2017. That was when Mark began thinking seriously about getting a jerky business off the ground. “It was when people were so down on law enforcement and America in general,” said Mark, who has many friends and family members who have served or are serving in the military or law enforcement. Mark wanted to do something to resuscitate respect for first responders and veterans. As stated on the business’s website, “We at Patriot Jerky feel that our country needs to get back to its roots, where we show respect, pride and a love for our country, to each other and to the people who lay down their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Mark gave his product and business a patriotic name. He also enlisted the help of his father-in-law, Vietnam veteran John York of Conover. Together, the duo devised jerky flavor designations in honor of the military, law enforcement, and firefighters. I’ve already mentioned S.W.A.T. and Recon. Other flavors include Recruiter (tangy teriyaki), Basic Training (mild, smoky black pepper), Sniper Fire (hot spiced flavor that sneaks up on a person), and BackDraft (honey BBQ).

Mark said he was an upholsterer for 27 years. “I started making jerky at home with a small, Walmart-bought dehydrator,” he shared. Coreana had bought Mark the little machine for his birthday in 2016. He said he enjoys cooking but wouldn’t call himself a chef. He’s OK with being known as a self-taught jerky maker. He says he is self-taught with much trial and error. “It’s a nightmare sometimes,” said Mark about coming up with new flavors. “A lot of waste, but then I hit it and know it will sell.”

He tries out flavors on his family and friends, “but usually it boils down to my taste,” Mark said. Thinking back, Mark said his truck’s motor broke down, and “I needed the extra cash to pay for parts, so I started selling jerky to people at work. They liked it, and it grew from there.”

As he talked, more people came into Patriot Jerky. Much like Scott did earlier, a man pulled a bag from the wall, opened it, and started eating. I was beginning to think Mark ought to set up a jerky bar.

Coupling innate cooking skills with a longtime desire to start a business, Mark and Coreana opened Patriot Jerky in November 2018 in what Mark called a small, discontinued slaughterhouse in Catawba County. Next, they moved to a small building on 1st Street West in Conover. Foot traffic was minimal, and the structure wasn’t really big enough for the operation. The Mintons then made the move to their current spot.

Mark, Lesley, and I walked from the gift shop into the heart of the business: a very clean, very organized facility with a separate room for the large dehydrator. The beef Mark uses is top round. “That’s all we do,” he pointed out. Mark cuts the meat into 2-inch-thick steaks, which he runs through a machine that cuts each steak into thin slices. In small batches, the slices go into a marinade for a 48-hour soak before going into the dehydrator.

“You don’t cook beef jerky,” Mark said. “You’re drying it at a low temperature. The machine is never more than 190 degrees.”

It takes around five hours for 120 pounds of meat to process. Then the long strips of jerky are cut into 2.5-to-3-inch pieces and packaged.

Now here’s a piece of information that surprised me. Mark said the U.S.D.A. inspector visits the store every production day because Patriot Jerky is listed as meat and poultry ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged. The inspector looks at everything, including all the paperwork, and there’s a lot of paperwork. “Everything has to be logged and monitored throughout the process, from receiving [the beef] to packaging,” Mark stated.

Mark has realized his goal of owning a business, one that’s thriving. He and Coreana have been expressing their appreciation in a variety of ways. Patriot Jerky participates in fundraisers for charitable organizations, such as Back the Blue, which supports law enforcement, and Eagle Rock Camp, a Conover-based organization that offers veterans and their families free therapeutic retreats to help them heal from the hidden wounds of war. Additionally, “we send jerky to boot camps,” said Mark, “like a case of jerky to Fort Bragg. When we came out with S.W.A.T., we sent bags of it to law enforcement, and we offer 10% off to law enforcement, veterans, and firefighters.”

Patriot Jerky also sponsors $1,000 Patriot scholarships each year. Last year, two high school seniors, Abigail Albert of Discovery High School in Newton and Katie Foster from Newton-Conover High School, received scholarships to put toward their educations at UNC-Charlotte.