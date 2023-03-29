HICKORY — Carolina Caring's Good Mourning Coffee Group meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 9-10 a.m.

Carolina Caring invites you to grab a cup of coffee and participate in an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who are also on a journey of healing. No registration is needed.

The group meets at Hickory Bread, 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.