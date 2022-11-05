 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Good Mourning Coffee Break a time to share

  • 0

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is invited to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring for Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost someone close to them.

The group’s next session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café, located at 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert