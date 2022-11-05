Good Mourning Coffee Break a time to share

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is invited to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring for Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost someone close to them.

The group’s next session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café, located at 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.