Good Friday service brings together seven Hickory churches

For Irvin Mason, Easter weekend means a lot.

The 64-year-old Hickory resident said he had been in and out of prison for much of his life. Mason, who lives at Exodus Homes in Hickory, said he decided he would make a change after his most recent release.

“It’s been a long time coming for me because I’ve done all the things and tried to do everything on my own,” Mason said. “Now that I know Christ died for me, this resurrection weekend means everything to me because I know he’s coming back.”

Mason was set to sing a solo at the Good Friday service held at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory.

He represented the Exodus Missionary Outreach Church, one of seven local churches participating in the multi-denominational service. The others were Holy Trinity Lutheran, Corinth Reformed, St. Aloysius Catholic, Northminster Presbyterian, Episcopal Church of the Ascension and Morning Star First Baptist.

In his introduction for the event, the Rev. Whit Malone of First Presbyterian touched on the importance of unity in Christ, saying that the gathering provided an opportunity for that unity “by coming together across all kinds of lines that we humans in our sin have created to divide us.”

Hildebran resident Annette Hubner, 70, one of the attendees at Friday’s service, said she was happy to be part of a diverse gathering and lamented the role of racism and other types of divisiveness in society, which she described as terrifying.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have so many different people from different backgrounds here, and that’s important because that’s gone all to hell, too,” Hubner said, adding: “Love needs to be spread and spread about. That’s the way I feel.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

