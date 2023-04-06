Many local government offices and facilities will be closed in observation of Good Friday as part of the Easter holiday.

Catawba County government offices will be closed Friday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the county.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend, according to the release.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Friday through Sunday, according to the release.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed from Friday through Monday. The shelter will reopen Tuesday, according to the release.

The Blackburn Municipal Solid Waste Landfill will follow its usual schedule. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed Friday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

All solid waste and recycling convenience centers (Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) will be open following their usual schedules, according to the release.

Hickory

Hickory city offices will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule. The Yard Waste Facility will be open for mulch and leaf compost sales from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to the release.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch will be closed on Friday but will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release.

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department administrative offices will be closed on Friday. Recreation centers will operate on a normal schedule on Friday and Saturday. Highland Recreation Center will be closed on Sunday. Parks will be open, according to the release.

U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service will be open on Good Friday. Other federal offices will be open, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Catawba County cities and towns

Newton city offices will be closed on Friday. Sanitation services will still operate, according to the city’s website. Parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will operate on the normal schedule, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

Conover City Hall will be closed on Friday, according to the city’s website.

Long View town offices will be closed on Friday, according to the town’s website.

Claremont city offices will be closed on Friday, Claremont City Clerk Wendy Helms said.

Maiden town offices will be closed on Friday, according to the town’s website.

Catawba town offices will be closed on Friday, Elizabeth Krige, with the Catawba Town Hall, said.

Brookford town offices will be closed on Friday, Brookford Police Chief William Armstong said.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County offices will be closed on Friday, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed on Friday, according to the city’s website.

The Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed Friday and Saturday, according to the website.

Garbage normally picked up on Fridays will be picked up on Wednesday. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. There will be no bulk pickups during the week. The Recycling Center, located on Pennton Avenue Southwest, will be closed on Saturday, according to the website.

Alexander County

Alexander County government offices will be closed on Friday, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville town hall will be closed on Friday.

Burke County

Burke County offices will be closed on Friday. The Burke County landfill and convenience sites will operate on a normal schedule, Burke County Deputy Clerk Lance Riddle said.

According to the county’s website, all convenience sites operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The landfill, the John’s River Waste Management Facility, is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morganton City Hall will be closed on Friday. The city recreation centers and at the Downtown Morganton Mainstreet Office will also be closed. Recreation centers will be open on Saturday, according to the city’s website

The holiday will not affect regular trash pickup.

Iredell County

Iredell County government offices will be closed on Friday, according to the county’s website.

Statesville city offices will be closed. Garbage that is usually collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday. The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center will be closed on Friday, according to the city’s website.