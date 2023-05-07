The first time I walked into HealthSmart Pharmacy in Newton was in December 2022. I was immediately in love with all the Christmas decorations. They made the drugstore look like a quaint village dispensary.

Next visit, the decorations were down, and I had a good view of the long wooden shelf above the tall counter behind which the pharmacists and technicians worked. On the shelf were dozens and dozens of old-fashioned glass medicine bottles, little pill boxes, and colorful glass containers. I wanted to stand on a ladder and read the labels to find out what the medicines had been and what they had supposedly remedied.

For months, it seemed I always was at HealthSmart on pharmacist/owner Melinda Long Travis’s day off. Finally, when I went in for a COVID-19 booster, I had the chance to talk to her about her vintage medicine bottle collection. We agreed on a day and time to sit down for a longer discussion.

The day came, and of course I had to be nosy and learn all I could about Melinda before discussing the antique containers.

The first thing she told me was that her dad, pharmacist Bill Long, had owned Medicine Chest pharmacy in Mountain View when Melinda was growing up. The family lived in the area, so Melinda rode the school bus to her dad’s drugstore in the afternoons. She’d stock shelves, sweep, and price merchandise. “It was a family store,” said Melinda.

Even Melinda’s mom, Mary Long, who worked as a guidance counselor for Catawba County Schools, could be found at the drugstore on occasion as could Melinda’s sister, Heather (now Wallace), who currently lives in Rincon, Georgia.

Medicine Chest was what Melinda described as the old-time kind of drugstore that was part general store. At one time or another, it contained a small post office, a pack-and-ship department, a tack shop for horse owners, a lunch counter, hunting and fishing licenses for purchase, and so forth.

At age 12, Melinda didn’t view the life of a pharmacist or pharmacy owner as very exciting. “I said I’d never go to pharmacy school,” she recounted. “I wanted to be a photojournalist.”

But she eventually came to realize pharmacy was what she knew, and, as she said, “You have to support yourself.” So, she went to UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and then worked at her dad’s store and Conover Drug, another pharmacy that no longer exists. Pretty soon, she realized how much she liked her career. “I’m a people person,” she said. Melinda cares about her customers and enjoys helping them, including people she’s known for years, such as some of her former teachers.

Then, at age 27, she “picked up and moved to Alaska,” she explained. She got her pharmacy license there and worked in Anchorage for a while. “I wanted an adventure,” Melinda stated. “I loved it.”

She returned to the lower 48 — to Catawba County specifically — three years later when her grandmother got sick. “When I got back, I realized Catawba County was where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “My family was here. It’s a good pace of life and it’s beautiful.”

Melinda worked at her dad’s store until she opened her own in 2000. “We built it,” said Melinda about HealthSmart in Newton. “I have two partners.” They are pharmacist Bill Busbee and certified public accountant Barry Whisnant. Recently, Conover HealthSmart, owned by Ron Harwell, Bill, and Barry, merged with Melinda’s store, so Ron could semi-retire. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how I ended up at the Newton HealthSmart last December. Previously, I’d been a customer at Ron’s pharmacy.

Anyway, Melinda got married in 2005 to Jerry Travis, who was deputy fire chief at the Newton Fire Department before he retired and worked with Melinda for eight years, fulfilling managerial duties, and, as Melinda said, “helping the store prosper.” Jerry’s the one who built and installed the fabulous shelf on which the vintage medicine bottles sit. He now can be found enjoying part-time work at Hickory Home & Garden Center.

Melinda and Jerry’s 15-year-old daughter Piper, a Newton-Conover High School student, is “science minded,” said Melinda, but not interested in pharmacy at this point. She does help out at the store, however, filing and cleaning, making HealthSmart Newton a family affair like Medicine Chest had been years earlier.

By the way, Melinda’s dad owns Crossroads Pharmacy in Vale. He’s retired but sometimes works as a fill-in.

Now on to the collection. Melinda said it started with those her dad had collected, plus she and her dad bought a collection from one of Bill’s friends. “I love when they have something cool, unique about them,” said Melinda about the old labels which had fancy writing and interesting designs on them and listed where the pharmacy was located.

She showed me one container marked glycerin that had been dispensed at City Pharmacy (now B52s American Bar & Grill) in Newton many years ago. One of Melinda’s customers had brought it to her. On the label was written “Used instead of sugar for sweetening. Also used externally for many purposes.” At the bottom of the label was “The Service Store,” meaning City Pharmacy.

Another old bottle had come from the still-in-business H&W Drug Co. in Newton when the late Ed Haupt was the owner/pharmacist. His name was on the label.

“When people know you like them, they’ll bring them to you,” said Melinda. She has a friend who works in a thrift store and calls when a vintage bottle comes in.

Then we got to talking about mudlarking, which can turn up old pharmacy bottles as well as all sorts of old and odd things. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, mudlarking is “the activity of searching the mud (soft, wet ground) near rivers trying to find valuable or interesting objects.” I think I’d have loved mudlarking as a kid.

Old drugstore bottles also have been found in creeks and streams and under bridges. Melinda pointed out that the labels are usually gone on glass bottles found in watery places, but if the bottles were imprinted, they’re pretty nifty to look at. A lady found a 1950s blue Milk of Magnesia bottle and took it to Melinda.

“I’ve also bought a couple of things on eBay,” said Melinda, who has several hundred pieces in her assortment, though not all are on the shelf that Jerry built. In fact, it was Jerry who’d suggested the display and then used old barn wood from Bill’s farm to fashion the shelf.

Melinda thinks the oldest pieces are from the 1930s.

Maybe the best part of our visit was when Melinda climbed onto a tall step stool and grabbed some examples to let me examine up close. One looked a lot like a liquor bottle. The label read Dr. Bell’s Pine-Tar-Honey. I did some research, and Dr. Bell’s, which was used for cough, goes back to the 1800s. The appearance of the bottle made me think of the Andy Griffith Show episode during which Aunt Bea bought a reputed cure-all potion from a traveling medicine man and then inadvertently became intoxicated due to the liquid’s high alcohol content. The label on Melinda’s bottle read “ALCOHOL 4 3/5 %.” I’d be more concerned about swallowing pine tar than alcohol.

A hundred years from now, old medicine bottles like the ones at Melinda’s pharmacy will continue to be the ones worth saving and displaying because, in all honesty, who’d want to see a long line of brown-orange plastic containers with boring childproof caps?