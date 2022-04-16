Good Earth Garden Club welcomes new members

CATAWBA — Good Earth Garden Club met recently at a member’s home in Catawba. Cathy Franklin-Griffin, president, inducted Peggy and Terry Hager into the garden club.

This month's program will be presented by Susie Fox after the installation of officers.

The public is invited to the club's April 18 meeting and to enjoy a program that will be hosted by Cathy and Harry Griffin.

The Good Earth Garden Club was established in 1953. It is the only garden club in Catawba County that is an official member of the Garden Clubs of North Carolina. Meetings are held every third Monday from 10-11 a.m. Membership dues are $12 per year, which provide members with local, state, and national resources, as well as networking with other like-minded garden/wildlife lovers.

The goal of the club is the perpetuation of beauty and nature in homes and communities. Current ongoing community projects include the Old Haas Cemetery beautification, which members visited this month doing a clean-up and planting flowers in flower boxes.

Other projects are River Bend State Park support and beautification, and community gardens seed contributions and support. State gardens receiving support from the club are Daniel Boone Gardens, Martha Frank Gardens, Elizabethan Gardens.

The group has a tentative date to visit Boone Gardens. For more information about the club and/or locations for the 2022 meetings, contact Cathy Franklin-Griffin at 828-446-4900 or healthdean@aol.com.