Good Earth Garden Club welcomes 3 new members

NEWTON — The Good Earth Garden Club of Newton welcomed three new members during its annual Christmas luncheon celebration at the home of Ilene Drum and Irene Hinson.

The three new members installed are Harry Griffin, Joyce Ackerman, and Ray Gordon. Club officers and members, charter member Trilby Setzer, and guests shared in a candle-lighting service, reading of the collect, and the warm hand of welcome.

The Good Earth Garden Club was established in 1953. It is the only garden club in Catawba County that is an official member of the Garden Clubs of North Carolina.

Meetings are held every third Monday from 10-11 a.m. Membership dues are $12 per year, which provide members with local, state, and national resources, as well as networking with other like-minded garden/wildlife lovers.

The goal of the club is the perpetuation of beauty and nature in homes and communities. Current on-going community projects include the Old Haas Cemetery beautification, River Bend State Park support and beautification, and Community Gardens seed contributions and support. State gardens receiving support from the club are Daniel Boone Gardens, Martha Frank Gardens, Elizabethan Gardens.

For more information about the club and/or locations for the 2022 meetings, call Cathy Franklin-Griffin, president, at 828-446-4900 or healthdean@aol.com.