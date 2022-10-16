Good Earth Garden Club continues area activities

NEWTON — The Good Earth Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, for a program being put on by Harry Griffin, husband of the group's president.

Last month’s meeting was at Riverbend Park with an educational slide presentation on migratory hawks followed by a picnic lunch. The August meeting was presented by the club secretary Betty Jones with an informational presentation on figs, including a sampling of fruit from her own fig tree.

The July meeting covered the club's bylaws and constitution. June’s meeting included a visit to Flower Bridge Gardens at Lake Lure with a brief presentation by Joyce Ackerman on “Terrific Garden Tonics." May’s meeting was at Riverbend Park with an informative presentation by park rangers on snakes of Catawba County.

Club members have been working at the community garden next to the Catawba County Library in Newton, pruning, planting, and harvesting. They also beautified Faith Reformed Church in Hickory by planting marigolds in long planters. Several new members joined the club in spring and summer.

Meetings are held every third Monday from 10-11 a.m. (business and program) and 11 a.m. to noon, with a lunch following. Membership dues are $12 per year, which provides members with local, state, and national resources, as well as networking with other like-minded garden/wildlife lovers.

The goal of the club is perpetuation of beauty and nature in homes and communities. Current community projects include the Old Haas Cemetery beautification, River Bend Park support and beautification, and community gardens seed contributions and support. State gardens receiving support from the club are Daniel Boone Gardens, Martha Frank Gardens and Elizabethan Gardens.

For more information about the club and/or locations for the 2022 meetings, contact Cathy Franklin-Griffin, president, at 828-446-4900 or healthdean@aol.com.