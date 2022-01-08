Good Citizen awards presented to students

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution announced the recipients of this year’s DAR Good Citizen awards.
DAR recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Each award is given on a merit basis including completion of a questionnaire, essay, scholastic record, and a letter of recommendation. Winners receive an honorarium from the chapter and their packet is submitted to the district level for judging. Winners at the district level receive scholarship money.
The Good Citizen winners recognized were Colby Alexander Kelley, Ava Mackenzie Hamlett, Jennifer Mary Gardin, and Dawson Gregory Cody.
• Colby Alexander Kelley is a senior at Maiden High School, and is the son of Tracie Kelley and Mark Kelley. Colby is a member of several school organizations including student council, Science Olympiad, Mathletes, and has received several history awards. He enjoys serving the community in activities such as the Cornerstone Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army. He is also active in his church, First United Methodist in Newton. He enjoys playing golf, chess, and collecting a wide variety of history books and historical documents. His future plans are to become a trial attorney and then possibly enter the arena of politics.
• Ava Mackenzie Hamlett is a senior at Bunker Hill High School and is the daughter of Scott Hamlett. Ava is president of her student body and has enjoyed service in several other leadership and academic roles at school. She was voted homecoming queen 2021. She is the captain of the volleyball team and also plays softball at Bunker Hill. She is engaged in the community with The Corner Table soup kitchen, chemo care kids, and bags for the homeless. She looks forward to earning a degree in education and hopes to return to the area to give back to her community.
• Jennifer Mary Gardin is a senior at Bandys High School, and is the daughter of April Moss. Jennifer is dually-enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College. She is involved in several school activities at Bandys, including playing trumpet in the marching band and jazz band. She has received several awards for her trumpet playing, as well as piano performances. Jennifer is a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Maiden where she is also part-time pianist. She enjoys serving and giving back to her community, and particularly enjoys working with the disabled through DFL Ministries. Her passion since an early age has been to become a nurse. Her intended career path is to be a registered nurse.
• Dawson Gregory Cody is a senior at Fred T. Foard High School, and is the son of Mark and Valerie Cody. Dawson is a member of Student Council, FCS, and Beta Club. His athletic pursuits include wrestling which he has participated in since second grade. He is team captain and was on a team that earned a state championship in 2020. Dawson was voted homecoming king 2021. He works on his family's farm, Hog Hill Heritage Farm, and enjoys serving in his church, Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover as audio manager for Sunday services. He is also involved seasonally with "The Promise" production. Dawson also enjoys working with youth as a mentor in school, in wrestling camp, and in church ministry. His future plans include completing a degree at CVCC and then earning a four-year degree in nutrition and dietetics. Dawson was also selected as the John Hoyle Chapter winner. He received a monetary honorarium and has advanced to the district level for judging.
