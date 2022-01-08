Good Citizen awards presented to students

• Ava Mackenzie Hamlett is a senior at Bunker Hill High School and is the daughter of Scott Hamlett. Ava is president of her student body and has enjoyed service in several other leadership and academic roles at school. She was voted homecoming queen 2021. She is the captain of the volleyball team and also plays softball at Bunker Hill. She is engaged in the community with The Corner Table soup kitchen, chemo care kids, and bags for the homeless. She looks forward to earning a degree in education and hopes to return to the area to give back to her community.

• Jennifer Mary Gardin is a senior at Bandys High School, and is the daughter of April Moss. Jennifer is dually-enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College. She is involved in several school activities at Bandys, including playing trumpet in the marching band and jazz band. She has received several awards for her trumpet playing, as well as piano performances. Jennifer is a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Maiden where she is also part-time pianist. She enjoys serving and giving back to her community, and particularly enjoys working with the disabled through DFL Ministries. Her passion since an early age has been to become a nurse. Her intended career path is to be a registered nurse.