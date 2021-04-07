Golf course celebrates improvements

BETHLEHEM — Player’s Ridge Golf Course in Bethlehem is hosting a week-long celebration to invite the public to come out and enjoy the many improvements made to the semi-private 18-hole golf course. A ribbon cutting kicked off the festivities on Monday at the clubhouse, at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Bethlehem.

Brandon Lee, the new owner, invites the public to enjoy this recently-renovated course designed by Karl Litten, one of the world’s top golf course architects. The course features one of the foremost practice facilities in the region. The clubhouse has facilities for meetings and outings. The revitalized restaurant is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with a full bar, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a turn/limited menu. In addition, the club has a coffee shop named “Coffee and Tee” which offers a variety of coffees, lattes and more.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about Player’s Ridge. This is a great course in a beautiful setting. Add in the restaurant, coffee shop, and practice facilities, and this place has it all,” said Lee. “I am lucky to work with a great general manager in Andy Mayhew and a world-class superintendent in Bruce Black. Everyone who works here cares about the course and our clients. Come check us out to discover your new home course."