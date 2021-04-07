Golf course celebrates improvements

BETHLEHEM — Player’s Ridge Golf Course in Bethlehem is hosting a week-long celebration to invite the public to come out and enjoy the many improvements made to the semi-private 18-hole golf course. A ribbon cutting kicked off the festivities on Monday at the clubhouse, at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Bethlehem.
Brandon Lee, the new owner, invites the public to enjoy this recently-renovated course designed by Karl Litten, one of the world’s top golf course architects. The course features one of the foremost practice facilities in the region. The clubhouse has facilities for meetings and outings. The revitalized restaurant is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with a full bar, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a turn/limited menu. In addition, the club has a coffee shop named “Coffee and Tee” which offers a variety of coffees, lattes and more.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am about Player’s Ridge. This is a great course in a beautiful setting. Add in the restaurant, coffee shop, and practice facilities, and this place has it all,” said Lee. “I am lucky to work with a great general manager in Andy Mayhew and a world-class superintendent in Bruce Black. Everyone who works here cares about the course and our clients. Come check us out to discover your new home course."
Player’s Ridge Golf Course has recently experienced a transformation under the new ownership. All of the sand traps have been completely revamped, over 1,000 trees have been cut down, all trees have been limbed up to make it easier to find and play your ball, thousands of square feet of sod have been laid, all new maintenance equipment has been procured, the cart paths have been smoothed, new carts have arrived and more.
“If you’ve played the course before, you will be amazed at the changes. If you haven’t played the course before, you will wonder how you missed it,” said Lee.
The Players Ridge grand opening week of tournaments coincides with the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. In addition to daily tournaments and events, there will be live music, a beer tent, food trucks, games and more this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Learn all about it at www.playersridge.golf/grand-opening-week. The public is welcome to attend.
For more information about Players Ridge or to secure a tee time, visit the website www.playersridge.golf, call the office at 828-397-9797, or send an email to info@playersridge.golf.