Going digital easy with Hickory library's help

HICKORY — Did you know you can download free e-books, movies, music, and more from the library using your library card? Want to participate in a fun reading challenge? Visit the library and pick up your Gone Digital bookmark. If you check out one item from Kanopy, Hoopla, and NC Digital in the month of October, you win a free book from the library Friends Book Store.

Want some help? Learn the basics of signing up for Kanopy, Hoopla, and NC Digital Library during a program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. This program is free but space is limited so registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.