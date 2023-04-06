For Deborah Gray, this time of year can be bittersweet.

As a Christian and member of Exodus Missionary Outreach Church, she finds joy in the celebration of Easter. There is sadness, as well. She said her grandson was killed on April 21 two years ago, and her mother died in early May three years ago.

Still, Gray said she finds solace in Easter and the celebration of the holiday has helped her cope with the losses.

“God provides me comfort,” she said.

Gray was among the worshippers who came out to Exodus church Wednesday evening for the Holy Week service hosted by the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, a coalition of Black churches in Hickory.

The alliance has been hosting nightly services, which will continue through Friday featuring preaching by a visiting pastor, the Rev. Claude Forehand.

Wednesday’s service was a joyful event filled with lively and passionate singing and testimony.

Juanita Smith Reid, a member of Morning Star First Baptist Church, said her celebration of Easter focused more on the resurrection as her own personal faith has intensified.

“I celebrated with the eggs and the rabbits and little things for my kids, and I think we all do. But right now, since I got closer to Christ, then I know it’s about him now instead of the rabbits and the eggs and all that stuff,” Reid said.