Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform in Hickory

HICKORY — The Glenn Miller Orchestra, under the direction of Erik Stabnau, will perform at 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra remains the most popular and sought-after big band in the world today. The orchestra’s unique jazz sound has lasted the test of time. It was awarded the first Gold Record ever to be presented by the recording industry in 1941. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world.

Erik Stabnau, the orchestra’s music director, vocalist amd tenor saxophone soloist, creates an atmosphere of richness as the band remains devoted to the Miller sound. Along with vocalist Jenny Swoish and the vocal group The Moonlight Serenaders, The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs hit songs such as “String of Pearls,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” , “I’ve Got A Gal in Kalamazoo” “Pennsylvania 6-5000” and many more.

Tickets for The Glenn Miller Orchestra are on sale now and available on Eventbrite.com .

Group discounts are available.

For group sales, wheelchair and wheelchair companion seats, call 321-441-9135, ext 2.

For Glenn Miller’s full biography and for the current cast of The Glenn Miller Orchestra, visit www.glennmillerorchestra.com .