When you walk through the front door of The Hospice Resale Shop, you are greeted by friendly faces and a sea of treasures. Many of those treasures come with a story, and others one can only wonder about.

Donors give an abundance of items each day, ranging from clothing, furniture, vintage pieces, and unique things you don’t know you need until they “speak” to you.

The store attracts an array of people, and many make the shop a regular visit within their weekly routine. The Hospice Resale Shop is more than just a thrift store; it’s a warm, inviting place that holds memories of the lives within the community.

Each week or two, a special customer visits enthusiastically to see what new arrivals await him in the book section. AJ, a Conover School student and member of Concordia Church, spends most days with his Aunt Jerri Alice and Cousin Maggie Lou Alice. Twenty-three years ago, AJ was born with a brain defect. The doctors said he would never walk or eat on his own, but this precious boy was surrounded by mountains of love, along with countless prayers. Over time, the family watched blessings take place in light of a heartbreaking diagnosis.

AJ’s “Grammy” was one prayer warrior who persistently prayed for him. God answered those prayers, allowing AJ to overcome some of the barriers the doctors said he would face. He walks, bringing joy to everyone he meets, and he enjoys eating his favorite foods such as gummies, Chick-fil-A, and Dr. Pepper. He might even share with you.

On a typical morning, AJ rides along with his aunt (sometimes Grammy comes, too) to drop Cousin Mary Elizabeth off for classes at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Then the fun begins with a stop by The Hospice Resale Shop. With his contagious smile, AJ steps into the shop and asks for Kevin Reese, his favorite sales associate. He and Kevin take off toward the back of the shop where shelves are filled with every size and color of book.

Bibles are what he’s searching for, and Kevin is happy to assist his buddy. AJ looks closely and inspects the details, then chooses one or two. He collects them, but he is not keeping them for himself. AJ has a mission, a ministry. Kevin knows how important finding a Bible is to AJ, so he always has a backup plan. Since he can’t stand the thought of AJ leaving empty handed, he keeps a Bible or two behind the register, just in case AJ can’t locate one on the shelves.

AJ totes a Bible-filled bookbag everywhere he goes. He’s in search of souls with whom he can share. Some of the Bibles are worn and have beautiful gold-edged pages. Others are filled with neon-highlighted verses that were sure to have held special meaning to a previous reader. “You have one?” AJ can be heard saying as he holds up a Bible to a new friend he meets.

“He’s a blessing in life. God took what could be perceived as a tragedy and made it beautiful,” said Jerri Alice. “He has child-like faith and opens conversations with people we would not otherwise meet.”

AJ impacts the lives of those he encounters, just as Carolina Caring impacts lives by providing care to those in need. The Hospice Resale Shop donors play a significant role as well when they part with and generously give their belongings and those of their loved ones, which in turn provides essential resources for patients who cannot afford the care they need. These donations create an unbroken circle, making boundless things possible.

Some of AJ’s family members have had the blessing of being served by Carolina Caring, the nonprofit organization that oversees the Hospice Resale Shop. This is just part of the reason AJ’s aunt enjoys giving back to the organization. “They were very good to our family,” remarked Jerri Alice. “You can call them in a crisis and know you’re not alone.”

“AJ always brightens our day when he visits us at the shop, and we get to see the look of happiness on his face when he finds more Bibles to buy for his bookbag. He just spreads joy everywhere he goes,” said Charity Hand, The Hospice Resale Shop store manager. “When you donate your items to us, not only are you giving to our mission of serving patients of Carolina Caring, but you are also giving these things a second chance to be used and treasured by someone else. You have a choice of where to donate, and we are so grateful for the donors who choose us. Sometimes, these items move on to serve an even greater meaning and purpose, such as AJ’s Bibles. You just don’t know the impact of what your donation can make on someone’s life.”

The Hospice Resale Shop, located at 51 14th Ave. NE, is part of the Carolina Caring Foundation, which supports patients under hospice care as well as Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids program. All net proceeds from sales of gently used clothing, jewelry, furniture and household goods directly serve patients of Carolina Caring.

For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.