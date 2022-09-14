 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Give the new comics, puzzles a try; they might be your new favorites

Bruce Miller’s interview with Crabgrass cartoonist Tauhid Bondia

The first time I tried an oyster, I was not sure about the choice. Too slimy, too briny.

The first time I tried an IPA, my reaction was similar. This beer is too bitter.

The first time I read the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine,” I was unimpressed. What’s the deal with the philosophical goat and the angry mouse?

Today, I consider a steamed oyster and a cold, fresh IPA as two of the things that make life better. And “Pearls Before Swine” is usually the first comic I seek out in a paper.

If I’d gone by my first reaction, I would have missed out on a number of tasty treats and laughs over the years.

I hope you will give the Hickory Daily Record’s revised offerings of comics, puzzles and advice columns the same chance. You might find you like the new choices even better than the previous ones.

I also hope that you, as a reader, recognize the staff’s commitment to covering this community.

We bring you comics, puzzles and the horoscope each day. More importantly, we alert you when roads are closed, concerts are scheduled and funerals are planned.

We also take you to meetings and events that are important to this community, but may not fit your busy schedule. An example was Conover’s 9/11 commemoration last Friday.

We are there when property rezonings are debated.

We are there when elected officials vote on how to spend your tax dollars.

And we are there when tragedy strikes in our community to provide an accurate account of what took place.

We appreciate our loyal readers. We welcome new readers.

We hope both will give our revamped offerings a chance to become your new favorites.

080619-ERIC MILLSAPS-2.jpg

Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

