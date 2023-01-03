'Give George a Home' update: Organizers to refund donations after Hickory man rejects offer of new residence

Organizers of the “Give George a Home” GoFundMe requested a full refund from 1st Choice Home Centers on Dec. 30. They will return the $30,000 spent to those who donated it, according to an email from organizer Todd Byrd.

Byrd said he spoke with 1st Choice Home Centers Mortgage Operations Vice President Don Nash on Dec. 30 to request the refund.

“He told me that it would be after the first of the year before he could request the refund, but that he would do everything he could to expedite the request after Jan. 1,” Byrd said.

The GoFundMe was created on Sept. 9 to raise funds for Hickory resident George Ramseur, a 75-year-old double-amputee whose home was damaged by a tree that fell during a storm in 2022.

Byrd said in an email he has asked GoFundMe to assist in refunding donors, although their policy states they do not assist in refunds once the money has been transferred to an account outside GoFundMe.

“If GoFundMe declines to assist, I trust they will provide necessary contact information for donors to facilitate refunds,” Byrd said.

Byrd updated the GoFundMe to state: “Arrangements will be made for refunds to all donors who contributed to this campaign,” and, “if a donor declines a refund, those monies will be used to help with housing needs in Hickory.”

Ramseur declined the home out of concern the title would not be in his name, he said. Byrd and Corinth Reformed Church pastor, Bob Thompson, said it was a misunderstanding. Both said there were repeated attempts to clarify details with Ramseur.

“I can’t blame Mr. Ramseur for his concern that he would lose the home he has and have nothing to replace it,” Thompson said in an email. “Both Todd and I came to love him and respect him and that includes honoring his wish to be left alone. We may have mistepped, but he’s a fine man and deserves a better dwelling.”