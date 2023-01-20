'Give George a Home' update: Housing company refunds money, organizers in talks with GoFundMe to help refund donors after Hickory man refuses new home

A housing company has refunded the money used to purchase double amputee George Ramseur a home, after Ramseur rejected the home.

Todd Byrd, organizer of the “Give George a Home” GoFundMe, confirmed by email that 1st Choice Home Centers has refunded all money spent on the home.

Byrd is providing updates on the GoFundMe page. The latest update, written on Jan. 11, is:

“A refund has been received from 1st Choice Home Center and returned to the account that received bank transfers from GoFundMe. Arrangements are being made with GoFundMe to return all funds received in bank transfer ($31,467.83) to GoFundMe so that refunds may be processed. I have asked for this process to be expedited, but do not have a timetable for completion of these steps.”

The GoFundMe was started in September 2022 with the goal of helping George Ramseur, a 75-year-old double amputee, replace his mobile home after it was damaged by a tree.

Donors will be refunded because Ramseur declined the home due to concern it would not be in his name. Organizers stated there was a misunderstanding and that they attempted to clarify multiple times.

Byrd said in a previous email that GoFundMe’s policy states it does not assist in refunds once money has been transferred to an account outside GoFundMe. In an email Wednesday, Byrd said there is ongoing communication between him and GoFundMe about the refund process.

The last communication between Byrd and GoFundMe was Jan. 12, when a representative said: “I touched base with our Payments Team and they are just pending a bit more information before we move forward. Please know it may take three to seven business days for them to confirm all the information in order to move forward. Rest assured, as soon as I hear back, I will follow up with you.”

In a previous interview and GoFundMe update, Byrd said that, “If GoFundMe declines to assist, I trust they will provide necessary contact information for donors to facilitate refunds. If they do not provide contact information, I will post an update to the GoFundMe site to outline the process for refunds and provide direct contact information.”

Byrd also said, “GoFundMe sent monies reduced by a processing fee of at least 3%.

Some donors may have also given an additional amount to GoFundMe to underwrite their expenses for supporting efforts such as this one. I am committed to returning the full contribution of each donor who seeks a refund, personally bearing the expense to do so. I will also cover all costs associated with the issuing of refunds.”