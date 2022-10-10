Give George a Home: Disabled Hickory resident needs new place to live after tree damages home

When a tree tore through 75-year-old George Ramseur’s mobile home it left a gaping wound in the house that exposed the inside to the elements.

Ramseur stayed despite the damage. Ramseur is a retired double-amputee who uses a wheelchair and lives alone.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the “Give George a Home” GoFundMe had raised $19,040 out of a desired $75,000.

Initially, the goal was $15,000 to procure a suitable used mobile home for Ramseur. However, the amount was increased to $75,000 when no suitable replacement home was found in that price range, according to organizer Todd Byrd.

Candice Harold, who became involved when she saw a post about the GoFundMe on Facebook, found a new two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home fitting Ramseur’s needs for $51,000. The additional $24,000 is needed for transport of the new home, disassembly of the current home, a wheelchair ramp and other necessities.

Byrd, a mental health counselor and member of Corinth Reformed Church, was immediately drawn to the cause. After some brainstorming, Byrd presented the idea of a GoFundMe to Ramseur.

Byrd wrote on the GoFundMe page: "George is our neighbor. He is a lifelong resident of Catawba County and has lived in Hickory for much of his adult life. George retired from Synthetic Finishing with almost 40 years of service. He lives by himself in the Kenworth neighborhood. George needs our help. He is confined to his wheelchair, being a double above-the-knee amputee. Currently, he goes for dialysis three times each week."

Ramseur said he never thought anything like this was possible — “this” being a broad sweep of the whole scenario, starting from a tree falling on his home to the sheer level of public response.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Ramseur said. “Being a Black guy and all the white folks doing all this for me, … I still don’t know how to handle that. That just lets you know there’s a lot of love out there, and I really appreciate it. I really do.”

From the start, Byrd said he was cautious not to snatch the reins from Ramseur. Throughout the process, he has always spoken to Ramseur before acting and never acted without approval.

Byrd said that this was something the church, city and community could have a part of. In light of the division in today’s world, Byrd said he is about finding ways to keep people together.

Ramseur said he is deeply appreciative of everyone involved, and thanks them from the bottom of his heart.