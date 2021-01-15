Girl Scouts launch annual cookie season

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA are kicking off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout entrepreneurs will be selling their classic cookies in safe, creative and socially distant ways, including direct ship to households, contact-free delivery and a first-ever national delivery service in collaboration with Grubhub.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program, which teaches girls five essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity and online platforms. From virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors, girls as young as 5 years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities and have fun by participating in the cookie program. And, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.