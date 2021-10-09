Girl Scouts give back to community through program

HICKORY — Every year, local Girl Scouts participate in the Fall Product Program, a part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience where girls sell a variety of nuts, candy and magazines to earn startup funds for the new troop year.

As part of the fall program, girls also give customers the opportunity to donate to the Care to Share service project, which gives cans of honey-roasted peanuts to local food banks. This option is a way for the public to show support of the Girl Scout program while giving back to those in need.

The public can give to Care to Share and/or purchase other items through the Fall Product Program by visiting the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont website at https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/fall-product/about-fall-product-program.html. ( A list of available items and an order form are available on this page.

Like the cookie program, the Fall Product Program teaches girls five essential skills (goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics) and leads them to take action and build on these skills. The program is running now through Nov. 8.

For additional information about the Fall Product Program or to learn more about Girl Scouting in your local community, contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.