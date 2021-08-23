Girl Scouts council is forming troops

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders in preparation for the new troop year this fall.

All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join, and dozens of Girl Scout Information Events are scheduled throughout western and central North Carolina for interested families to come learn more about the organization and locals troops in their area.

“While girls build on important life skills from year to year as a Girl Scout, our program is much more than that,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.

“It is also about discovering new ways to become active members in their communities, build connections with friends and gain experiences they will remember for years to come. We want to see all girls have the opportunity to experience Girl Scouts and the life-changing moments it can offer.”

Through STEM activities and outdoor adventure programs to creative arts and impactful service projects, Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in a girl, even in the most challenging times. And while she is busy learning about entrepreneurship and money management, she is also realizing how she can make her world a better place.