Girl Scouts council announces new CEO

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont’s board of directors has named Jennifer L. Wilcox as their new CEO. Wilcox has nearly 30 years of leadership experience, which she will use to inspire, catalyze and mobilize collaborative work for Girl Scouts in western and central North Carolina.

“The search committee, chaired by Carolyn Brickey, worked extremely hard, and we are confident in our selection. I’m excited to have someone with Jennifer's qualifications leading Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont out of the pandemic and into the future of our council," said Simeon Cross, board chair of the council.

Wilcox comes to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont having served most recently as the senior director of national events at Girl Scouts of the USA. During her tenure at the national office, she led the G.I.R.L. 2020 team until its cancellation in April of last year due to COVID-19. She then played a leadership role in the creation, curation and execution of the first-ever virtual 55th National Council Session, which took place in October 2020. Her leadership also resulted in the successful execution of the first-ever virtual council staff summit and leadership summit in spring of 2021.