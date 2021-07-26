Girl Scouts council announces new CEO

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont’s board of directors has named Jennifer L. Wilcox as their new CEO. Wilcox has nearly 30 years of leadership experience, which she will use to inspire, catalyze and mobilize collaborative work for Girl Scouts in western and central North Carolina.
“The search committee, chaired by Carolyn Brickey, worked extremely hard, and we are confident in our selection. I’m excited to have someone with Jennifer's qualifications leading Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont out of the pandemic and into the future of our council," said Simeon Cross, board chair of the council.
Wilcox comes to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont having served most recently as the senior director of national events at Girl Scouts of the USA. During her tenure at the national office, she led the G.I.R.L. 2020 team until its cancellation in April of last year due to COVID-19. She then played a leadership role in the creation, curation and execution of the first-ever virtual 55th National Council Session, which took place in October 2020. Her leadership also resulted in the successful execution of the first-ever virtual council staff summit and leadership summit in spring of 2021.
Wilcox has previously served at Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana in several roles, including chief operating officer and chief marketing and development officer. She was also CEO and owner of Jennifer Wilcox Consulting for nearly a decade, a nonprofit and community development consulting firm working in Indiana and Kentucky. In her early career, Wilcox served as the associate economic development director for the City of Jeffersonville, her hometown.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and French from the University of Evansville, and an M.A. in Business Management from Webster University, with specialization in marketing and human resources development.
“Serving the girls, the families and the communities which make up the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont council is an honor and a privilege. I am so excited to begin this work in partnership with the staff, the volunteers and the board of directors,” said Wilcox.
Wilcox, her husband and their dog Scooby are relocating to the Hickory area from Orlando, Florida. She began her tenure with the council on Monday.
Wilcox will be hosting meet and greets throughout the council starting Aug. 3. For more information and to pre-register for a meet-and-greet, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.