HICKORY — Girl Scout cookie booths are up and running across western and central North Carolina. Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is currently conducting its 2023 Girl Scout cookie season through March 5.

If you are looking for your favorite cookies, you can find cookie booths happening in your area by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org and plugging in your zip code. If you buy five packages of cookies from a Girl Scout, you can be entered to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies. Ask a local Girl Scout how to enter to win.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is also supporting local Meals on Wheels agencies this cookie season. The service project, Cookies for a Cause, allows customers to purchase boxes of cookies that will be donated to recipients of Meals on Wheels throughout the 40 counties Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont serves.

Along with supplying cookies for Meals on Wheels, they will also continue its support of U.S. military (active and retired) serving in the United States and abroad, as well as local food banks through cookie program donations and letters of encouragement.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout personally, you can also help support local troops by placing a cookie order online at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html. Cookies can be delivered right to your door.

For additional questions about purchasing cookies or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.