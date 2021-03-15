Girl Scout camps offer summer fun

LENOIR — Girl Scouts has a long and storied history of getting girls outdoors. This summer, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will continue to build on the outdoors tradition by offering safe, in-person day and overnight camping options and virtual camp programming at their three resident camp properties.

Offerings are open to all girls in grades K-12 and will include day and overnight in-person camp and horse programs, multi-day virtual sessions girls can do from home and Kamp Kits with outdoor, interactive programming sent straight to a girl’s door.

All in-person sessions will follow current COVID guidelines to keep all girls and staff safe, and camps will operate at 50 percent capacity for the summer.

Resident camp are located at Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir, Camp Pisgah in Brevard and Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia. These properties are accredited by the American Camp Association, meaning around 300 different standards encompassing safety, hiring, health care and program planning are met every season, and all camp counselors go through a background check. All camp sleeping areas also have access to electricity, plumbing and hot showers.

Girls who register before March 31 will receive a $50 early bird discount.