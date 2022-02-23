Girl Scout camps offer 2022 summer programs

HICKORY — Girl Scouts and the outdoors have gone hand in hand since Juliette Gordon Low established the organization in 1912. At Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, registration has opened for its 2022 summer camp sessions and early bird pricing on programs runs through Feb. 28.

Through the care and support of Girl Scout staff, girls are guided through programs that encourage them to experience new things that develop life skills like teamwork, conflict resolution and problem-solving.

Summer camp opportunities are open to all girls in grades one through 12, and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend and have a summer at camp. Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont offers day camps, week-long and half-week resident camps, horse camps and leadership programs. The full camp brochure can be found at https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.

Girls who register by Feb. 28 will receive a $50 early bird discount on any full week resident camp or CIT I program. Additional financial assistance for camp is also available to families.