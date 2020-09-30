Ginsburg memorial planned for Union Square

A group of local women will be holding a remembrance for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday on Union Square.

“The event will provide an opportunity for women and men in the community to celebrate fairness and equity, major tenants of Justice Ginsburg’s service,” said Mitzi Gellman, one of the event organizers.

The other organizers are Beth Brandis, Pat Jones, Deb Johnson and Katheryn Harlan.

The event will include readings of quotes from Ginsburg, remarks on her legacy and a rendition of the song “American Anthem” by Hickory resident Darian Abernathy.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

