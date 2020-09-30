 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ginsburg memorial planned for Union Square
0 comments

Ginsburg memorial planned for Union Square

{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court-Ginsburg

In this Associated Press file photom Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks about her work and gender equality following a ceremony where she received a SUNY Honorary Degree from the University at Buffalo in August. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

A group of local women will be holding a remembrance for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday on Union Square.

“The event will provide an opportunity for women and men in the community to celebrate fairness and equity, major tenants of Justice Ginsburg’s service,” said Mitzi Gellman, one of the event organizers.

The other organizers are Beth Brandis, Pat Jones, Deb Johnson and Katheryn Harlan.

The event will include readings of quotes from Ginsburg, remarks on her legacy and a rendition of the song “American Anthem” by Hickory resident Darian Abernathy.

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert