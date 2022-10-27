Ghost stories, spooky movies and more

Author to share ghost stories at library

Get spooky with author Dan Sellers from Greensboro on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Sellers is the co-author of the book “Carolina Haints: Ghosts, Folklore, and Mysteries of the Old North State.” Sellers will discuss his book and tell a haunted story local to our region.

“Carolina Haints” is a podcast and book about ghost stories, folk lore tales, unexplained mysteries, dark history and true crime in the Carolinas. The podcast is researched and written by Jeff Cochran and hosted and produced by Sellers.

Registration is required for the event. Participants have until the end of Thursday to register at www.hickorync.gov or by calling the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 828-304-0500.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening

The Hickory Community Theatre’s annual screening of the cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will take place at midnight Saturday.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a 1975 musical comedy horror film.

The story centers on a young, engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle, where they seek a telephone to call for help. The castle is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house is Dr. Frank N. Furter, an apparently mad scientist who actually is an alien, who creates a living muscle man named Rocky in his laboratory.

The film screening is an audience participation event. and props are provided by the theater.

Tickets are $15, including props, and are available online at hickorytheatre.org, through the theater box office, or by phone at 828-328-2283, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Last chance to see “Macbeth”

This is the final weekend to catch the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s gripping tragedy “Macbeth.” Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre.

Murder, superstition and madness haunt this terrifying tale about a Scottish lord and his murderously ambitious wife. Magic, witches, moors and stunning sights will delight and trick the eye in this new adaptation that puts forth this classic play as a Victorian horror story.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament

The Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament is a fundraiser to benefit the Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Foundation. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Hilton Jr. Memorial Park, 2000 Sixth St. NW, Hickory.

The cost is $20 per player to participate in the 24-hole tournament. Raffle tickets are five tickets for $20. There is a $5 fee per mulligan, with a limit of eight.

Cash payouts will be awarded to the top 25% in the advanced, intermediate and women’s divisions. There will be a $5 ace pool with 50% payout, as well as closest to the pin on every hole.

All participants will be able to compete in the ring of fire contest at the completion of the tournament.

Register online at bit.ly/3q2rlUy. For information, contact events coordinator Lance Riddie at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.