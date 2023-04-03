HICKORY — On Tuesday, April 4, from 1-3 p.m., adults are invited to come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with their pressure canner lid with gauge and have it tested by Family and Consumer Science Agent Tina McGillvary from NCSU Cooperative Extension.

Additionally, there will be canning and local food resources including "So Easy to Preserve, Edition 6," and "Ball Blue Book Preservation" available for purchase for cash or check. Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.