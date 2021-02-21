Get tips from experts for finding a job

NEWTON — Are you looking for a first job or considering a career change? Employers in the area have thousands of openings available, and the Catawba County Library is hosting two live programs via Zoom to help job-seekers connect with local recruiters in hopes of finding a hiring match.
The first virtual session of Finding a Job in Catawba County will feature representatives from ProStaffing in downtown Conover. The program takes place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and will introduce the kinds of jobs that 100-plus employers in Catawba County are looking to fill right now. Participants will learn about these opportunities and also get tips for pursuing a new job, managing applications and interviews, and improving their chances of being hired. To register for the session and receive the Zoom invitation, visit https://tinyurl.com/catcojobs or call 828-465-8665.
The second virtual session will feature the senior recruiter from Manpower in Hickory. The program takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will highlight local jobs for candidates to consider, as well as strategies job-seekers can use to be competitive in the workplace. Participants are encouraged to bring any career and job search questions they would like the staffing experts to answer. To register for the session and receive the Zoom invitation, visit https://tinyurl.com/catcojobs2 or call 828-465-8665.
The Catawba County Library also supports job-seekers with computers to use at the library or Wi-Fienabled tablets, hotspots, and laptops to use from home for filling out applications and creating resumés. Cardholders may also take advantage of a host of free digital resources, including Cypress Resumé, which helps users create a professional resumé in minutes; Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center, which invites people to explore different careers and industries and provides them with guidance for resumes, cover letters, interviewing, networking, and salaries/benefits; and LearningExpress Library, which offers preparatory tests for people pursuing the GED, occupational certifications, and US citizenship.
For more details about library services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library or call 828-465-8664.