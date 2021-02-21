Get tips from experts for finding a job

NEWTON — Are you looking for a first job or considering a career change? Employers in the area have thousands of openings available, and the Catawba County Library is hosting two live programs via Zoom to help job-seekers connect with local recruiters in hopes of finding a hiring match.

The first virtual session of Finding a Job in Catawba County will feature representatives from ProStaffing in downtown Conover. The program takes place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and will introduce the kinds of jobs that 100-plus employers in Catawba County are looking to fill right now. Participants will learn about these opportunities and also get tips for pursuing a new job, managing applications and interviews, and improving their chances of being hired. To register for the session and receive the Zoom invitation, visit https://tinyurl.com/catcojobs or call 828-465-8665.

The second virtual session will feature the senior recruiter from Manpower in Hickory. The program takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will highlight local jobs for candidates to consider, as well as strategies job-seekers can use to be competitive in the workplace. Participants are encouraged to bring any career and job search questions they would like the staffing experts to answer. To register for the session and receive the Zoom invitation, visit https://tinyurl.com/catcojobs2 or call 828-465-8665.