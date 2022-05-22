 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get help with Libby app at Hickory library

HICKORY — Did you know that you can access e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines through North Carolina Digital Library for free on the Libby app?

All you need is a library card and internet access. If you need help setting up and using the app, call 828-304-0500 to set up an hour-long appointment on May 24 with a library staff member at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for an overview on Libby. 

The sessions are free but space is limited so registration is required. To register or for more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

