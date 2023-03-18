HICKORY — The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee will present the next in its Civil Discourse lecture series at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Michelle Colbert is a recognized authority on the history of Stone Mountain, home of the largest Confederate memorial in the United States. Colbert’s talk will provide an overview of the history of Georgia’s Stone Mountain, its relationship with the politics of the state, and the ways in which Atlantans have interacted with and reacted to the site’s Confederate imagery.

Colbert works with Riggs Ward Design as a public historian and develops content for museum exhibits across the country. She earned a Master of Arts in Architectural History and a Graduate Certificate in Historic Preservation from the University of Virginia School of Architecture and a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Kennesaw State University.

Colbert's research interests are centered in studies of pop culture and the modern South with an emphasis on race, class, and the built environment.

Examining sites like Stone Mountain can be useful in recognizing creative ways to reclaim and reinterpret public space, according to Colbert.

The 45-minute lecture will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with the audience.

The program will be presented virtually on the committee’s Facebook page which can be accessed by visiting the website https://cctrc.wordpress.com/