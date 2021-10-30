Generational diversity in workplace to be topic

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Paralegal Association will sponsor a program on generational diversity in the workplace at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Catawba Valley Community College Room WW123

The one-hour presentation will be presented by Molly S. Gross of Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

The purpose of this program is to provide an overview of generational diversity in the workplace and how this diversity can lead to talent retention, innovation and increased profits.

There is no fee for the general public to attend this program.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Lincoln, Alexander, Cleveland and surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and quality fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and quarterly social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects.