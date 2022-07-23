Genealogical group to meet at library

NEWTON — The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 26, in the Evelyn Rhodes Genealogy Room at the Catawba County Public Library in Newton from 6:30-8 p.m.

This month’s session will be an open research night with the collections and resources of the Rhodes Room available for researchers to use. Society members will also be available to assist anyone working on their family history if needed. The session will include a short business meeting.