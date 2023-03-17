HUDSON — A meet-and-greet gathering was held Monday at 3 Doors Down in the Hudson Uptown Building. The event was held to spend an hour with Ross Carter, playwright, and Keith Smith, director, of the upcoming Hudson Dinner Theatre production of the musical comedy, "Madame Buttermilk."

This was an informal event, with the playwright discussing his creative process. People were free to ask questions in an informal, intimate, inviting setting.

"Madame Buttermilk" is the 32nd HUB Station dinner theater production and will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1.

It is dinner theater, catered by Dan'l Boone Inn with dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the play to follow at 7:30 p.m. "Madame Buttermilk" tells the clever story of an opera singer who accidentally gets hooked up with a country band at a state fair.

Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $19 for the show only. You may obtain tickets in one of three ways: call the HUB Station Box Office at 828-726-8871; go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson; or go to the Town of Hudson or the HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com.