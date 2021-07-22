 Skip to main content
Gas line severed near Hudson; section of US 321 closed; people near leak asked to stay indoors
CALDWELL COUNTY

us 321 blocked.jpg

State troopers direct traffic as U.S. 321 in Caldwell County was shut down for a gas leak on Thursday.

 Robert Reed

A main line of Piedmont Natural Gas has been severed near the Smokey Mountain Furniture store on Hickory Boulevard near Hudson, according to a news release from Caldwell County.

Nearby residents should shelter in place and limit time outdoors. Headaches, dizziness, and nausea are symptoms of natural gas exposure, the release said.

U.S. 321 is closed between Mission Road and Pine Mountain Road in both directions. Use alternate routes for travel and be prepared for delays the release stated.

Repairs are expected to take approximately 10 hours complete.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on site along with Hudson Fire, Sawmills Fire, Hudson Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, and Caldwell County Emergency Management were on site at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

