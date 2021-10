Workers with Piedmont Natural Gas and Hickory Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the corner of N.C. Hwy. 127 and 1st Avenue SE around 10 a.m. The fire department evacuated the block and taped off the area.

Workers responded to a gas leak at the demolition site of a building that was the former home of the All Glass company and Don's Firestone. The building was being demolished to make room for improvements to the highway.