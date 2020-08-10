You are the owner of this article.
Gas leak closes parts of N.C. 10 near Startown Road
breaking top story

Gas leak closes parts of N.C. 10 near Startown Road

081120-hdr-news-gasleak-p1

North Carolina DOT has shut down N.C. Hwy 10 east of Startown Road Monday morning while Piedmont Natural Gas repairs a gas leak.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

This story was updated at 1:55 p.m. on August 10.

Parts of N.C. 10 near Startown Road are closed due to a gas leak. The road will be closed until 6 p.m., according to Marcus Thompson, communications officer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A crew with the City of Newton was working on water and sewer lines for a new animal hospital in the area, according to Alex Frick, public information officer for the City of Newton. Prior to starting the project, the location had been checked for gas lines using the 811 call center.

A two-inch gas line was missed during the check. Piedmont Natural Gas was on the scene Monday to help with the gas leak, according to Frick

No injuries were reported from the leak and there is no danger, Frick said.

Thompson said a detour is set up along Startown Road, Dove Street and NC-10.

