Gardening presentation offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — The public is invited to join George Place of the Catawba County Cooperative Extension for a fall gardening presentation at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. This presentation will help you get your fall garden going so you can enjoy fresh produce all winter long.

Place, director of the Catawba County Extension Service, will provide an overview of how to have a successful fall garden including soil preparation, variety selection, cold weather management, and more. Come out and get a few new ideas on how to enjoy fresh garden produce all winter long.

Advance registration is required for this program. To register, call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.