Gardening nonprofit still looking to grow after 5 years

Miller’s goals for the nonprofit were always more than just feeding people. He focused on helping volunteers grow themselves as they grew food, learn about agriculture and community and took opportunities for expansion and organizational growth as they came along. He never focused on what it would grow to be, he said.

“It’s impossible to let your imagination go that far,” Miller said. Instead, he sowed strong seeds for the organization to ensure its growth. “The lesson I think that teaches is: Don’t worry so much about where you’re headed — worry about where you’re at.”

Miller is always looking for lessons in life and in agriculture, he said. He first found out the plethora of lessons he could learn through growing food from his father-in-law.

During a period of uncertainty in 2008, after Miller left his career, Miller spent months caring for his aging father-in-law. Miller took to building a garden for him, and spent days in the sun while his father-in-law watched and directed. Soon, Miller was learning from the garden and his father-in-law.

“I think the idea of me helping him turned into him helping me,” Miller said.