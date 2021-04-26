Gardening nonprofit still looking to grow after 5 years

The raised garden beds at Hickory’s SALT Block have seen a lot over the past five years.
In the wooden beds, thousands of pounds of vegetables grew from their soil and fed the area’s homeless. Across the 3-foot-wide beds, conversation flowed between volunteers tending to the plants, growing a sense of community. Around the beds, people learned about sustainability, agriculture, helping others, helping plants and helping themselves.
That is Hickory Greenway Harvest founder Marcus Miller’s goal — for the nonprofit to not just feed Hickory’s homeless but bring the community together through the organization.
Five years ago, Hickory Greenway Harvest opened its first group of raised-bed gardens near the SALT Block Foundation offices. Miller, his wife and co-founder Renee Abernethy-Miller and co-founder Michele Long brought Miller’s dreams to life with the nonprofit.
“Hickory has been known for the charitable ways they do things and we wanted to be a little part of that,” Miller said.
The SALT Block was the ideal spot for the first garden beds, Miller said. It put the beds in an already-established community center, making it easier to bring the community together over the gardens — a goal of the nonprofit, Miller said.
Since the first beds were built, the organization has hosted hundreds of volunteers over the past five years, donated about 15,000 pounds of vegetables to the Hickory Soup Kitchen, opened four other gardens around Catawba County and started educational programs, Miller said.
Miller’s goals for the nonprofit were always more than just feeding people. He focused on helping volunteers grow themselves as they grew food, learn about agriculture and community and took opportunities for expansion and organizational growth as they came along. He never focused on what it would grow to be, he said.
“It’s impossible to let your imagination go that far,” Miller said. Instead, he sowed strong seeds for the organization to ensure its growth. “The lesson I think that teaches is: Don’t worry so much about where you’re headed — worry about where you’re at.”
Miller is always looking for lessons in life and in agriculture, he said. He first found out the plethora of lessons he could learn through growing food from his father-in-law.
During a period of uncertainty in 2008, after Miller left his career, Miller spent months caring for his aging father-in-law. Miller took to building a garden for him, and spent days in the sun while his father-in-law watched and directed. Soon, Miller was learning from the garden and his father-in-law.
“I think the idea of me helping him turned into him helping me,” Miller said.
With Hickory Greenway Harvest, Miller wants others to find the same life lessons he does. If people slow down, take their time in the garden and grow their community as they grow vegetables, he’s sure they’ll learn something. Some of the biggest lessons are more about people than plants, he said.
“Plants are similar to people, how you prune, water and treat them — all these relate to how you might treat another person,” Miller said.
The past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting group activities, cut Hickory Greenway Harvest’s volunteer base to the core, Miller said. The gardens were cared for by the nonprofit’s board all year, making for a difficult time.
“It’s been a challenge, but it’s shown us our resilience,” he said.
Now in its fifth year of gardening, Hickory Greenway Harvest is gearing up to bring volunteers back to the gardens this summer and launching educational workbooks for children in elementary and middle school to learn about agriculture.
Miller hopes after a year of social distancing and staying home, people will be ready to get out.
“I think people will be hungry to get outside, I think they’ll be hungry to do things and help one another,” he said.
Miller hopes the organization continues to grow, but it can’t without the help of the community, he said.
“I believe in the people here who are putting in the work and I believe what we’re doing is the right thing to be doing,” Miller said.
To volunteer or donate, visit www.hickorygreenwayharvest.org.