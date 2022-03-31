Garden club members spruce up area cemetery

NEWTON — The Good Earth Garden Club of Newton met at Haas Cemetery earlier this month, planting colorful pansies and cleaning out the fallen limbs and debris.

The Good Earth Garden Club was established in 1953. It is the only garden club in Catawba County that is an official member of the Garden Clubs of North Carolina. Meetings are held every third Monday from 10-11 a.m.

Membership dues are $12 per year, which provide members with local, state and national resources, as well as networking with other like-minded garden/wildlife lovers.

The goal of the club is the perpetuation of beauty and nature in homes and communities. Current ongoing community projects include the old Haas Cemetery beautification; support and beautification at River Bend State Park; and community gardens/seed contributions and support. State gardens receiving support from the club are Daniel Boone Gardens, Martha Frank Gardens and Elizabethan Gardens. The group has a tentative date to visit Boone Gardens.

For more information about the club and/or locations for the 2022 meetings, contact Cathy Franklin-Griffin, president, at 828-446-4900 or healthdean@aol.com.