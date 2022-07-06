 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garden club meetings planned at senior center

HICKORY — Join garden club meetings at the West Hickory Senior Center on the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. The upcoming meetings will be Monday, July 11 (due to July 4 holiday), and Monday, Aug. 1. There will be speakers from Cooperative Extension.

On July 11, the topic will be pollinator gardens. On Aug. 1, food preservation methods will be discussed.

On July 13 at 10 a.m., the garden club will be at Campbells Berry Farm (27 Tracy Bolick Lane, Hickory) to pick blueberries and other produce. Call Catawba County Council on Aging at 328-2269 to register and for more information.

