Every second and fourth Thursday, Patricia Viles brings in an array of cookies and other sweet treats for Hickory Museum of Art's Coffee in the Coe attendees.

Museum executive director Clarissa Starnes said she started Coffee in the Coe Gallery in 2016 because it gives people a chance to "talk about life and art and to be able to hear each other and learn from each other."

During the second week of June, the conversation focused on artist Charles White and the shifting narrative of Black art.

Until July 30, the Coe Gallery is home to Charles White's exhibition "A Little Higher," featuring a variety of his linocut, oil wash, charcoal and lithograph pieces.

Starnes said the caliber of White's work, along with the opportunity for the community to learn from the strong content it provides, are the reasons the museum chose his art for exhibition.

"We're trying to show exhibitions that are inclusive and representative of all people, using all different mediums," Starnes said.

"An Artist for the People," said one sign in the Coe Gallery.

"Although his art focused nearly exclusively on African American subjects, he believed his work had a broader appeal, stating, 'I like to think that my work has a universality to it. I deal with love, hope, courage, freedom, and dignity — the full gamut of the human experience,’” Hickory Museum of Art's exhibition website says.

"They didn't know his name, they still don't know his name, but they loved him and got energy from him because he affirmed them and spoke through them to something within them that burned and cried out for a name and an image," said Lerone Bennett Jr., author of "The Shaping of Black America."

White's works, including "Cat's Cradle" in 1972; "Jubilee," 1974, "Wanted Poster #14a," 1970, and many others speak to the systemic injustices faced by African Americans.

White, who died in 1979, knew intimately the challenges Black people faced in the United States. White won scholarships to two art schools but was denied entry. He eventually found acceptance at and later graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1938, according to information about White on the website for the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

Dacy Shute with the Hickory Public Library took the opportunity to use White's work to open a discussion about what it means to preserve history as well as bring minority voices to the forefront.

People attending the Coffee in the Coe discussion also viewed two TED Talks, "Can Art Amend History?" with Titus Kaphar and "How Art Gives Shape to Cultural Change" with Thelma Golden.

Kaphar spoke about his early days in an art history class where his professor chose to not teach the section on Black art history and how he, as a Black man, had the realization that he would have to seek out this information that was so important to him on his own because those around him "didn't have the time" to teach it.

This sparked a conversation between Coffee in the Coe attendees about sculptures, some of which have been taken down across the South because of controversial historical backgrounds.

"We can't erase our past, but we can look at it in a different perspective," said Coffee in the Coe attendee Priscilla Carney.

Attendees discussed Civil War-era statues as monuments to people that some may or may not have considered to be a hero.

Attendee Jennifer Shumacher said, "Every human being is flawed, so I have a problem with this person being on a pedestal."

Starnes asked, "Who is allowed at the table?" She asked people to contemplate the decisions about what goes into curated collections as well as what gets put on the streets for people to see.

Starnes said change in representation starts with "adding more diversity to the voices that are allowed to make these decisions."

Coffee in the Coe attendee Diane Harney answered the question: "Who curates these collections?" She said, "Mostly white people whose biases come through whether they intend to or not."

Dianna Wilson said she heard a congressman say, "If you're not at the table, you could be on the menu." She said getting the community actively engaged can spark change.

"Be in the room when it happens," Wilson said.

The Hickory Museum of Art will hold an encore presentation, the first encore Starnes said she can remember from an exhibition, "An Evening with Charles White" in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block on June 16, from 7-9 p.m. with free admission.