Galactic Quest events offered at library

HICKORY — The Hickory Public Library and 4-H of Catawba County invite youth to join the Galactic Quest.

Galactic Quest explores the history of humans in space, technology, and the resources needed for missions as well as the obstacles humans encounter in orbit. These STEM-based activities include such topics as physics, engineering, computer science and space agriculture.

Galactic Quest will be offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. on the first three Thursdays in February.

Registration is required as space is limited. You may register for individual sessions or all three. Look at recommended age range before registering.

• Feb. 3, Stellar Optics. Construct a simple mini-telescope and learn how it works while exploring some common constellations. Recommended for ages 8-13.

• Feb. 10, Astro Adventures & Cipher Space. Explore encryption and cybersecurity while discovering its importance on Earth and in space. Learn about solar system resources as you play Astro Adventures. Recommended for ages 8-13.

Feb. 17, Cosmic Claw. Use engineering to design, build, and create a model robotic claw. Recommended for ages 10-13.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/